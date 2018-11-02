Kristen Bell's Daughter 'Demanded' She Dress Up as Elsa from Frozen for the Second Year in a Row

Kristen Bell goes to great lengths for her kids!

For Halloween this year, Bell, 38, dressed up as Elsa from Frozen for the second year in a row despite the fact that she voiced Anna in the Walt Disney Animation film.

On Wednesday, Bell shared a photo of herself in Elsa’s iconic blue dress on Instagram writing, “#Frozen 2 (Otherwise know [sic] as the SECOND year in a row my daughter demanded elsa to match her).”

The hilarious shot caught the eye of This Is Us star Sterling K Brown, who commented “Anna don’t get no love?!”

Last year, Bell shared a full body shot of her in the Elsa costume, however, that time she wore a crown.

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween… you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween,” The Good Place star wrote.

Although Bell is known to talk about her parenting skills and experiences, for the most part, she keeps her children out of the public eye.

However, on Oct. 30, Bell shared a photo of her daughters with husband Dax Shepard playing on Sand Dunes.

In a sun-soaked photograph the actress shared to Instagram Tuesday, Delta, 3½, and Lincoln, 5½, are enjoying some time together at Glamis Sand Dunes in southern California.

The rare photo of the girls shows them from the back playing with toys on a blanket.

“Caked with sand on every inch, unshowered for 5 days, and loving that sand dune life #glamis #camping,” Bell captioned the snapshot.

Shepard, 43, previously opened up about his daughters’ sense of adventure, telling Seth Meyers of his family of four, “We go to the sand dunes on all of our vacations to go off-roading.”

Meyers then held up a photo Shepard shared to Instagram in November, of a dune buggy in the air, and asked if his girls join their dad for the fun.

“I have car seats strapped to the back,” the CHiPs actor joked, continuing, “I strap their car seats into the five-point harness and then the car seats have a little harness and they have these cute earmuffs.”