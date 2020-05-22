"I also dont think its humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late," Kristen Bell tweeted on Friday

Kristen Bell Clarifies Daughter Delta, 5½, Is 'Only in Diapers at Night': It's 'Pretty Normal'

Kristen Bell is setting the record straight on recent comments she made concerning her daughter's potty habits.

After revealing during an episode of Momsplaining with Kristen Bell earlier this week that her 5½-year-old daughter Delta was "still in diapers," the actress clarified her remarks on Twitter Friday, saying that her younger child is "only in diapers at night."

"Which is pretty normal for a 5 yr old who's tiny bladder cant take the 10 hr challenge yet :)," wrote Bell, 39.

In another tweet, The Good Place star explained, "I also dont think its humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different."

"My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day!" Bell added. "She's confident & goofy & doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologize for. Xo"

Bell was joined by pals and fellow moms Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson for the recent episode of Momsplaining, where she explained that Delta has had a different experience with diapers than her and Dax Shepard's elder child, now-7-year-old Lincoln.

"My oldest daughter, at 21 months, [Dax and I] merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that," she said.

"We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet,' " she recalled.

"Currently, my youngest is 5½, still in diapers," the Veronica Mars actress went on to say of Delta.

Last month, Bell shared a hilarious parenting review she received from her older child while trying to get the young girl to write an opinion essay during homeschooling amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"How my momy reacts to me," Lincoln's grid read in the middle, with sections emanating from the center that read, "bad reactions," "doesn't believe in me," "no patience" and "stern voice."

Bell also addressed the review on Twitter Friday, replying to one user who asked about it, "The opinion piece is my 7 yr old, who happens to be frisky and opinionated and strong and vibrant and I encourage her to speak up when she dislikes something."