The actress opened up about potty training her daughters on a recent episode of Momsplaining with Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell Reveals Daughter Delta, 5½, Is 'Still in Diapers': 'Every Kid Is So Different'

Kristen Bell is here to say that she understands the struggle with potty training.

During a new episode of Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, the actress was joined by pals and fellow moms Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson, and opened up to them about how her 5½-year-old daughter Delta was "still in diapers."

"My oldest daughter, at 21 months, we merely suggested that she use the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that," Bell, 39, said of 7-year-old Lincoln.

"We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, 'Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It's so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet,' " she recalled.

"Currently, my youngest is 5½, still in diapers," The Good Place alum went on to say of Delta. (Bell shares her two children with husband Dax Shepard.)

Rudolph, 47, replied to her former Good Place costar, "It's real relative, isn't it?" Bell agreed, adding, "Yes, because every kid is so different."

The group went on to share some of their recent "s--- show" moments as parents, with Bell describing a time she accidentally spiked a ball into Delta's face during the playground game four square.

"I volleyball served — she was a foot from my face — directly into her nose," Bell recalled. "We had three friends over at the time; they were all horrified, and I couldn't do anything but laugh."

The Frozen voice actress said that thankfully there wasn't a "bloody-nose situation," but that it definitely "hurt her feelings," she said of Delta.

Just last month, Bell shared a hilarious parenting review she received from her older child while trying to get the young girl to write an opinion essay during homeschooling amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Trying to get my 1st grader to write her first opinion essay, and was quite impressed with the topic she chose as she presented her grid with opinion and evidence," Bell captioned a photo of the grid on Instagram.

"How my momy reacts to me," Lincoln's grid read in the middle, with sections emanating from the center that read, "bad reactions," "doesn't believe in me," "no patience" and "stern voice."