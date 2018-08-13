Kristen Bell Can't Help but Cry During Her Daughter's Preschool Graduation: 'Please Send Help'

Kristen Bell is feeling emotional about her daughter’s latest milestone.

Bell, 38 — who shares daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, with husband Dax Shepard, 43 — documented her elder child’s preschool graduation on her Instagram story in a series of since-expired videos over the weekend.

According to multiple outlets including E! News, The Good Place star was moved as the young graduates sang “I’ve Got Peace Like a River.” She captioned one video of herself tearing up, “Don’t worry guys I’m having a GREAT time at preschool graduation. I’m not a mess or anything.”

Then Bell showed herself crying. “Ok I was lying before please send help,” she quipped.

Bell previously spoke to E! News about Lincoln growing up, sharing, “My daughter will be starting kindergarten in a month. My first time.”

Continued the star, “I feel great. I mean, it has nothing to do with me, I’m just sort of here for her, and I’ve shown her the school.”

“They have play dates during the summer where the kids can actually meet each other, so the environment is slightly more familiar, and I have just told her, ‘It’s gonna be a new school, and it’s your school,’ to give her a sense of ownership, and just be there for whatever she needs,” Bell told the outlet.

Last year, Bell told reporters that she and Shepard take a “tag team” approach to parenting.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Cindy Ord/Getty

“We switch kids all the time,” she said in November. “Because if I’m talking to the 2½-year-old, and I’m done, I’ll just be like, ‘We’ve got to switch. I don’t want to talk to this kid anymore.’ ”

“You don’t want to be reactive to your kids. You want to be thoughtful, and you want to be setting a good example,” she continued. “Sometimes that example is crying in front of them and saying, ‘I’m overwhelmed,’ or ‘I’m sad because of XYZ,’ or ‘I’m just sad because I’m feeling sad. I’m going to let my sad out. And then I’m going to find a way to cheer myself up.’ “