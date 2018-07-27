Kylie Jenner's 5-Month-Old Stormi Is the Center of Attention at Great-Grandmother MJ's Birthday

Stormi Webster already knows how to be the life of the party!

The entire KarJenner clan gathered at the glamorous Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday to celebrate Kris Jenner’s mom Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon’s 84th birthday. During the bash, Kris got to spend some quality time with Kylie Jenner’s 5-month-old baby Stormi.

In a video posted to Snapchat, Kris can be seen sweetly rocking her granddaughter, whose hair is still styled in the adorable ponytail Kylie debuted last week, and caressing her cheeks.

Aunt Kendall Jenner, 22, was also spotted holding Stormi in a different clip with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her 6-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

Of course, MJ did, however, receive a lot of love on her special day. Kim Kardashian, who was also at the party with her daughter North West, shared a throwback photo of herself as a child with MJ.

“Happy 84th Birthday to my main idol, my grandma MJ! My grandma is the strongest person I know,” Kim captioned the Instagram post.

“I saw her be the provider of her family and run her own clothing store my whole life, she’s battled cancer and beat it twice, and she always gives me the realest best advice!”

“She’s probably the only person on this planet that I still remember their home number by heart lol My grandma has a finsta so everyone leave nice comments wishing her a happy birthday,” Kim added.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, also honored the family’s matriarch with a cute selfie captioned, “Happy Birthday my sweet MJ!!” The new mom to True Thompson then shared a video of herself gifting MJ a bottle of gluten-free Tito’s Vodka, really kicking off the party.

Kourtney quickly followed behind with a clip of MJ posing with white roses with the words “Happy Birthday my life inspiration” written across the Instagram story.