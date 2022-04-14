Kris Jenner's Sweetest Pictures with Her Grandkids

In addition to being the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner also has 11 grandkids: Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick; Kim Kardashian's children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West; Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian; and Kylie Jenner's children, Stormi Webster and her newborn baby boy, whom she's yet to reveal the name of.

In May 2019, Kris was joined by a handful of her grandkids as she celebrated the arrival of Kim's fourth child at her baby shower.