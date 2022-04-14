Kris Jenner's Sweetest Pictures with Her Grandkids

Kris Jenner is a proud grandmother of 11 and is constantly giving us glimpses of her family with tributes on social media. See her cutest moments with her grandkids

By Kelsie Gibson April 14, 2022 12:31 PM

Kris Jenner with Her Grandkids

In addition to being the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner also has 11 grandkids: Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason DisickPenelope Disick, and Reign Disick; Kim Kardashian's children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West; Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian; and Kylie Jenner's children, Stormi Webster and her newborn baby boy, whom she's yet to reveal the name of

In May 2019, Kris was joined by a handful of her grandkids as she celebrated the arrival of Kim's fourth child at her baby shower

Kris Jenner with Penelope Disick

Kris and and Penelope wore matching lemon dresses in this sweet photo shared for Penelope's birthday in July 2021. "Happy birthday to my little cutie pie granddaughter Penelope!" she wrote on Instagram

Kris Jenner with True Thompson

In April 2022, Kris paid tribute to True for her birthday. Alongside a handful of photos of them, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter True!! You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, smart, and curious… always learning and playing and joyful! You have a smile that lights up a room and you give the best hugs! Thank you for all of the love you always give all of us 💕 I love you to the moon and back precious adorable True!!!!" 

Kris Jenner with North West

Kris celebrated North's birthday in 2021 with a black-and-white shot of them sharing a laugh. "You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart," she wrote on Instagram

Kris Jenner with Psalm West

In May 2021, Kris shared an adorable photo of her holding Psalm, who she affectionately referred to as "little Psalmy" in her birthday tribute. "Your tender spirit brightens every day!!" she wrote alongside the gallery of images

Kris Jenner with Mason Disick

Kris posted a selfie with Mason as she celebrated his and Reign's birthday. "Mason and Reign you are both such a big part of my heart and I'm so very proud of you!!!" she wrote

Kris Jenner with Saint West

Kris celebrated her "little Sainty" as he rang in his birthday in December 2021. "You are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile!" she captioned a handful of photos, including one of her hugging Saint with a big smile. 

Kris Jenner with Chicago West

Kris called Chicago her "precious little angel" as she celebrated the little one's birthday in January 2021. "You are such a bright light and I am beyond thankful to God that He chose me to be your Grandmother!!!" she captioned a photo of her holding Chicago

Kris Jenner with Reign Disick

In honor of Mason and Reign's joint birthday, Kris posted this photo of her with the youngest Disick boy as they rode a ride together. "You are the most amazing grandsons and I love you more than you will ever know," she captioned the post

Kris Jenner with Dream Kardashian

Kris paid tribute to Dream in November 2021, writing, "Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream! You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!" 

Kris Jenner with True Thompson

Kris celebrated True's 3rd birthday in style as the family threw her an extravagant celebration complete with a bounce house, cookie decorating, and Disney princesses. 

Kris Jenner with Stormi Webster

Kris gave Stormi a kiss on the cheek as she celebrated her birthday in February 2022, calling her "the light of our lives." "You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives," she wrote on Instagram

Kris Jenner with Psalm West

Kris shared a precious photo of her kissing Psalm for his birthday in May 2020. "You are the icing on our family cake precious baby and I love you so much... thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you," she wrote on Instagram

Kris Jenner with True Thompson

For True's birthday in 2021, Kris posted this photo of her granddaughter giving her a kiss on the cheek as they relaxed by the pool. "You are such an incredible blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow," she captioned the post. "You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day!" 

Kris Jenner with Dream Kardashian

For Dream's birthday tribute in November 2021, Kris shared this snap of them from Halloween, where Dream dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Kris dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas

