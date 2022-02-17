Kris Jenner chats about her 11th grandchild, Wolf, on an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kris Jenner Wants Kendall Jenner to Give Her a 12th Grandchild: 'The Only One' Without a Baby

(from left to right) Kris and Kendall Jenner

Kris Jenner is placing her bets on daughter Kendall Jenner to give her grandbaby No. 12.

During a sneak peek of her upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris, 66, gushes over her 11th grandchild whom daughter Kylie Jenner welcomed earlier month. When host Ellen DeGeneres asks which of her children she thinks will give her a 12th grandchild, Kris admits she'd love to see Kendall become a mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," she says. "I think she would eventually love to have a baby."

Kris is already grandmother to Wolf, 2 weeks, Psalm, 2, True, 3, Chicago, 4, Stormi 4, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris Jenner Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Despite Kris' excitement, Kendall hasn't revealed plans to have a baby anytime soon.

Back in 2020 during a family vacation to Palm Springs, California, Kendall joked about not having kids, unlike her famous sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie.

In an Instagram video, the model panned the camera to show her sisters running around with their kids in the pool as she smiled and gave a thumbs up.

"Still no kids," she wrote.

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner | Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

That's not the first time she poked fun at herself for being the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without a child. In March 2018, Kendall made it clear that she was drawing the line at being an aunt for the time being.

"I have moments when I'm like, 'Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?' But I don't, I don't," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I'm good. I can wait for a little while longer."

"But it's awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back," Kendall joked.