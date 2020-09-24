The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, recently toured properties in Los Angeles together, a source tells PEOPLE

Kris Jenner Plays Coy When Asked About Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Having Another Baby

The Kardashian-Jenner group of grandkids may not be complete quite yet.

"Khloé and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?" DeGeneres asked her guest.

"You never know around here," Jenner, 64, replied. "Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what's going to happen."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, have been back together since June and recently toured properties in Los Angeles together, a source told PEOPLE.

"Despite Khloé trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan. And she is incredibly happy," the source said, adding that they've been looking at homes and want "to start fresh."

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. Thompson also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter. Yet through it all, the pair has remained committed to co-parenting True.

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner," a source said of the pair.

"Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around," the source added. "It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."

Jenner also talked about the fun chaos of having 10 grandkids, sharing a video of four of them — True, Chicago, 2, Stormi, 2, and Dream, 3 — playing instruments at daughter Kim Kardashian's house.

In the clip, Dream can be seen playing a tambourine while Stormi and True tap on the drum set and Chicago holds a small green guitar. Jenner described the jam session as her "perfect Saturday morning" for about "15 or 20 minutes" followed by "coffee and donuts."