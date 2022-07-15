Kris Jenner Says She Was 'So Proud' of Her Granddaughters at Their First Dance Recital
Kris Jenner loved seeing her little girls take the stage!
While speaking to PEOPLE about the launch of her new personal branding MasterClass, the 66-year-old businesswoman also chatted about the special experience of going to her granddaughters' first dance recital last month with the rest of the family.
The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family has 11 grandkids: Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick; Kim Kardashian's children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West; Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian; and Kylie Jenner's children, Stormi Webster and her baby boy, whom she's yet to reveal the name of.
"All the little girls had a recital. And it was as though it was Broadway. Cats. It was this dance recital. It was the cutest thing I have ever been to," Kris says of the performance, which Khloé previously documented on Instagram.
"I thought I was going to a little school classroom thing and we get there and it's a big deal, you know what I mean? And they had uniforms and they had makeup and they were all dolled up and ready for the stage and got up and performed," she adds. "And I was just so proud of them."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Shares Video of Dream and True's First Dance Recital: 'They Were Perfection'
Asked what the momager thinks about in terms of leaving a legacy behind for her kids and grandkids, Kris emphasizes the importance of family.
"The legacy is about the family and how we all come together no matter what, and we have each other's backs no matter what, and we're supportive and excited for each other no matter what. And that makes life really rich," she says.
Khloé previously showed her support for daughter True, 4, and niece Dream, 5, at their debut dance recital with a sweet post on Instagram.
"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" the Good American co-founder wrote alongside photos from the day. "I am so proud of all four of my girls! 🤍🤍"
The first picture was an adorable snap of the Prada-wearing Kardashians star sandwiched between True and Dream as they smiled wide while dazzling in full ballerina glam. In the sweet pics that followed, Khloé shared individual selfies with each of the girls.
Rounding out the post was videos showcasing the two dancing queens busting out the cutest choreography while donning costumes consisting of shimmery tutus and coordinating bows.
- Isabelle Huppert on Her Dior Wardrobe in New Film, Love of Shoes and Those Viral Balenciaga Looks
- Bachelorette Sneak Peek: See Rachel Recchia's Gravity-Defying First Date with Jordan V.
- Gabby Giffords Opens Up About Hobbies, Marriage and Why She 'Won't Back Down' in New Documentary
- Where the Crawdads Sing's Daisy Edgar-Jones Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon, Eating Shrimp and Grits