The grandmother of 11 opens up to PEOPLE about the importance of family and shares new details about her granddaughters' first dance recital

Kris Jenner Says She Was 'So Proud' of Her Granddaughters at Their First Dance Recital

Kris Jenner loved seeing her little girls take the stage!

While speaking to PEOPLE about the launch of her new personal branding MasterClass, the 66-year-old businesswoman also chatted about the special experience of going to her granddaughters' first dance recital last month with the rest of the family.

"All the little girls had a recital. And it was as though it was Broadway. Cats. It was this dance recital. It was the cutest thing I have ever been to," Kris says of the performance, which Khloé previously documented on Instagram.

"I thought I was going to a little school classroom thing and we get there and it's a big deal, you know what I mean? And they had uniforms and they had makeup and they were all dolled up and ready for the stage and got up and performed," she adds. "And I was just so proud of them."

Asked what the momager thinks about in terms of leaving a legacy behind for her kids and grandkids, Kris emphasizes the importance of family.

"The legacy is about the family and how we all come together no matter what, and we have each other's backs no matter what, and we're supportive and excited for each other no matter what. And that makes life really rich," she says.

Khloé previously showed her support for daughter True, 4, and niece Dream, 5, at their debut dance recital with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" the Good American co-founder wrote alongside photos from the day. "I am so proud of all four of my girls! 🤍🤍"

The first picture was an adorable snap of the Prada-wearing Kardashians star sandwiched between True and Dream as they smiled wide while dazzling in full ballerina glam. In the sweet pics that followed, Khloé shared individual selfies with each of the girls.