Kris Jenner Shares Her Favorite 2022 Memories — Including 'Becoming a Grandmother Again (Twice!!!)'

Kris Jenner is looking back on 2022 with gratitude.

The famed Kardashian-Jenner momager, 67, opened up in a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday about being "so thankful for all of the amazing memories made this past year, and for being able to share these moments with you all!!"

Among the photos in the post that Kris began by wishing her followers a "Happy New Year's Eve!!!" were snaps of her with her five daughters — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — as well as several of her grandchildren, of which she has 11 through her daughters and one through son Rob Kardashian.

"These are just a few of my favorites from 2022, from launching our new show on Hulu, becoming a grandmother again (twice!!!) to Kourtney and Travis [Barker]'s beautiful wedding in Portofino, and Christmas spent with my family," Kris continued.

She concluded her caption, "Thank you all for sharing in our many moments, our highs and our lows, and for being there supporting us through it all. I wish everyone a happy year ahead filled with peace, joy, success and most of all, LOVE!! Happy New Year, everyone!! #happynewyear #newyear 🍾✨🎉🥳❤️."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The holiday season was full of time with family and friends this year for Kris, who celebrated at both the Hilton family holiday party and the Kardashian-Jenner brood's annual Christmas Eve party — the latter of which, this year, was even further elevated by a performance from Sia!

Held at Kourtney's home in Calabasas, California, the bash was also complete with red Christmas trees, plenty of chocolate goodies, an all-red ball pit for the kids and a few songs from Sia herself.

In videos shared by a few family members, the Australian musician, 47, could be seen singing alongside Kim's 9½-year-old daughter North inside what appeared to be a giant makeshift gift box.

During their time performing together, Sia and North sang her song "Snowman," as well as her 2014 hit "Chandelier." The nine-time Grammy nominee was dressed in an all white-ensemble, while little North opted for a shiny two-piece suit.

December was also a special month, as three of her grandchildren — Kim's son Saint and Kourtney's sons Mason and Reign — celebrated their birthdays.

In a sweet message to her now-teenage grandson on his joint birthday with younger brother Reign, Kris wrote, "Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day! You've grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you."

"Reign, you are the funniest!!!! You are one special guy with so many facets to your personality!!!" she added. "Both of you have the most amazing qualities and are kind, considerate, loving, so smart, so talented in so many ways, and such a special magical part of our family … AND it's wild that you were born on the very same day!!!! Five years apart!!!!"

"You are both the best sons, grandsons, brothers, nephews, and friends to all of us and I love you so much!!!!!!! Lovey xoxo 😍🥰🥳🎂🙏," the proud grandmother concluded.