Kris Jenner Says Grandson Wolf Looks 'Exactly' Like Kylie's Daughter Stormi: 'He's So Cute'

Wolf, you look like Stormi baby!

In a sneak peek of Kris Jenner's April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Kardashian family matriarch, 66, chats about daughter Kylie Jenner's newest addition and how the baby boy resembles his older sister Stormi.

"He's so cute," Kris says of her 11th grandson, Wolf, whom Kylie welcomed on Feb. 2 with Travis Scott.

"I was in the hospital when he was born, it was me and Kylie and Travis," she continues. "When he came out it was like there's Stormi being born all over again."

"He looks like Stormi?" asks DeGeneres.

"Exactly," says Kris as DeGeneres also points out that Wolf and 4-year-old Stormi were born only a day apart.

A source recently told PEOPLE that in the weeks since mom Kylie welcomed her baby Wolf, daughter Stormi has been "helping out with [her] baby brother."

"She is the cutest big sister," the insider added.

Kylie and Scott welcomed their son on Feb. 2, a rep for the Kardashians star confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month. She later announced on her Instagram Story that they named their son Wolf, which a source said she and Scott picked "together" but wanted to "make sure" they "love the name" before announcing.

Following the news of her son's arrival, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner is "back at home and doing well."

"Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on," said the source. "Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot."

As for Stormi, the source noted that she is "doing well" and is "very gentle" with her baby brother.

"She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him," the insider continued.