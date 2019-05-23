Kim & Kanye's New Baby
Kris Jenner Reveals Inspiration Behind Baby Psalm's Name: 'He's Such a Blessing, So It's Perfect'

Here's a hint: "Psalm" means song in Hebrew

By
Ashley Boucher
May 22, 2019 11:21 PM

Kris Jenner has revealed the inspiration behind her newest grandchild’s biblical name, Pslam.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner told ET Online of her daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West‘s choice of moniker for their fourth child. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

A source close to West previously confirmed PEOPLE that the name was a reflection on Kanye’s recent renewed dedication to his Christian faith.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” a. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

Kris Jenner, Psalm West
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
The word “Psalm” means “song” in Hebrew.

“Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way,” the source said. “Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.”

“I know that both of them read the Bible regularly now. Kanye loves the Books of Poetry of the Bible: Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon. He reads them over and over,” the source added. “Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, but Kanye believes that there’s a lot of wisdom in them.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians source told PEOPLE that the couple “had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided.”

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West
Theo Wargo/WireImage

The Wests welcomed baby Psalm on May 9 via surrogate. A week later, the proud new mom revealed his name on social media. Kim and Kanye also share daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, plus son Saint, 3.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” Kardashian West said in her announcement. “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The baby’s biblical name comes amid West’s Sunday Service gatherings that Kardashian West has said is a “healing experience” for her husband.

