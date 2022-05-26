Kendall Jenner is Kris Jenner's only child that doesn't have any kids of her own

Kendall Jenner Says She's 'Enjoying Life on My Own' as Kris Jenner Pushes Her to Freeze Her Eggs

Kris Jenner is ready for Kendall Jenner to add another baby to the family.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris, 66, spoke to daughter Kendall, 26, about the possibility of having a child, telling the model, "I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby."

Kendall — who remains the only sister out of her siblings to not have a child of her own — immediately choked on her water at her mom's suggestion, telling Kris that she was making her "uncomfortable."

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall told her mom, as Kris quipped, "Are you sure it's your life?"

"I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life," Kendall explained in a confessional. "I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now.

Kris, who is already grandma to 11 grandchildren, went on to remind Kendall that her "[egg] count goes down a little bit" with "every year that goes by."

To get a second opinion, Kris called up gynecologist Dr. A, who has been helping Kourtney Kardashian on her fertility journey.

"For Kendall, if she has a partner, even if they're not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing," Dr. A said over the phone. "It would be a good time to freeze eggs ... The younger you are, the better the quality."

Kendall, who enjoys playing aunt to her many nieces and nephews, has been dating NBA star Devin Booker since the summer of 2020.

"I think it's unanimous. We're gonna have a baby," Kris teased after the phone call.

This isn't the first time Kris has talked to Kendall about becoming a mom.

Last month, Kendall appeared with Kris and her sisters for a video interview with E! News' Daily Pop where she revealed her mom has been asking her when she'll become a parent.

"One hundred percent my mom," Kendall said when asked who is putting the pressure on the most.

"She will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!' " the 818 Tequila owner continued.

"Just your friendly reminder!" Kris said jokingly.