Kris Jenner Posts Throwback Photos of Kylie for Her Birthday — and She Looks Just Like Stormi!

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family shared several sweet tributes to mark the beauty mogul's quarter-century birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on August 10, 2022 04:45 PM
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Photo: Kris Jenner/Instagram; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kris Jenner is reminiscing on some of her favorite Kylie Jenner moments.

On Wednesday, Kris, 66, paid tribute to the Kylie Cosmetics founder on her 25th birthday by sharing tons of throwback photos of her throughout the years. Fans couldn't help but notice how much a young Kylie looks like her daughter, Stormi.

"Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!" Kris wrote in the caption. "You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!! "

"I love watching you with your kids," she continued. "You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO 🎂❤️"

Jenner shares Stormi, 4 — and a 6-month-old son whose name she yet to announce since changing it from Wolf — with boyfriend Travis Scott, 31.

On Sunday night, the mom and daughter enjoyed Scott's London show together. It was his first solo show since the Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 attendees in Houston, Texas, last November.

During his set, the rapper gave daughter Stormi a special shout-out from the stage, which she adorably reacted to in a TikTok by Jenner.

"Stormi, you ready baby?" he can be heard asking as the crowd cheers.

"Yes!" she excitedly responded before looking at Jenner, who asked again, "You ready?"

Stormi nods before the video cut to her dancing and jumping along with Scott's songs while wearing a leather jacket and red noise-canceling earphones.

Last week, Jenner shared different photos on her Instagram Story featuring some of her favorite outfits her pre-kindergartener has worn over the years. In one slide, Jenner explained the emotional reason behind posting the throwback photos.

"She doesn't let me dress her anymore," Jenner said of her daughter.

Jenner also shared a picture that featured her baby boy's impressive sneaker collection, showing her followers eight pairs of her son's tiny sneakers, which he has in various colors like blue, tan, black and dark green among others.

"Its just toooooo cute," Jenner wrote alongside the picture.

