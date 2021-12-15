The sons of Kourtney Kardashian — Mason Dash, 12, and Reign Aston, 7 — both celebrate their birthday on Dec. 14

Kris Jenner Posts Tribute to 'Best Grandsons' Mason and Reign Disick on Their Birthday

Happy Birthday to the Disick brothers!

Kourtney Kardashian's sons — Mason Dash, 12, and Reign Aston, 7 — both celebrate their birthday on Dec. 14.

In honor of the special day, grandma Kris Jenner had double the reason to post a celebratory tribute to the two "best grandsons" on Instagram Tuesday.

She wished the boys a happy birthday alongside a carousel of family photos, featuring Mason, Reign, dad Scott Disick, 38, and Kourtney, 42, as well as Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"Can you believe these two were born on the exact same day?! I mean what are the chances???!" she captioned the sweet snapshots.

Jenner, 66, continued, "I will never forget the day that my first grandson Mason was born… It will always be such a very special moment in my life because it was really the beginning of my journey as a grandmother. Mason thank you for being the most amazing grandson in the universe!"

"And Reign, you are such a joy!" she added. "So funny so loving… with such an amazing sense of humor and someone who looks at life with such enthusiasm and joie de vivre!"

The proud grandma continued: "Words just can't describe the amount of love I have for you in my heart!"

She ended the loving post by thanking Kourtney's boys for being "the best grandsons, the best brothers, the best cousins and the best sons to your beautiful mommy My joy in life is watching you grow up and I can't wait to see what you do next. I'm so proud of you each and every day and I thank God every day for making me your Lovey ❤️🙏😍🥰"

A beaming Jenner also shared the post to her Instagram Stories. Kourtney re-shared the matriarch's sweet post to her Instagram Story as well.

The Poosh founder, who is also mom to 9-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland with ex Disick, paid tribute to the birthday boys by reposting a slew of throwback photos of the pair from various Instagram accounts, while Disick shared a pair of original snaps on his Instagram Stories.

"My endless love Happy birthday," he wrote over a throwback shot of Mason sitting in the driver's seat of a car. Over a closeup snap of Reign, Disick wrote: "Nothing better then [sic] these boys ❤️love you more then [sic] you could ever know! Happy birthday big guy."

Earlier this month, Disick celebrated the fourth night of Hanukkah with all three of his children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum documented the festivities on Instagram.

In the first shot, Disick and his kids were seen lighting the candles together as Penelope helped her dad place the candles in the menorah.

"Family first," Disick wrote.