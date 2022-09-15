Kris Jenner Poses with Khloé Kardashian, True and Dream in Matching PJs: 'Such a Special Treat'

The Kardashians are already gearing up for the holiday season!

On Thursday, The Children's Place launched their 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection featuring Kris Jenner, daughter Khloé Kardashian, 38, and granddaughters True, 4, and Dream, 5.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about another year of the exciting partnership, Jenner, 66, celebrated her love of all things Christmas.

"I absolutely LOVE Christmas. The holidays are all about traditions, and one of ours is dressing up in matching family pajamas," Jenner says.

"Wearing matching holiday pajamas is a tradition I started early on when the kids were young. I'm a big fan of The Children's Place's matching jammies, they always offer such a huge and diverse collection with the cutest accessories," adds the momager.

"The PJ sets are adorable for the kids, but stylish for the adults," she says, noting this year's favorite has been the O Christmas Tree Collection. "The print has a fun twist on classic holiday styles, making for a perfect matching moment with Khloé, True, and Dream."

While Jenner has plenty of experience working with family at this stage of her career, The Kardashians star says there's still something extra special about adding her grandchildren into the mix.

"Everything I do is 100 times better when I can do it with my family," the momager shares. "Khloé, True and I had such a blast working with The Children's Place on last year's holiday collection, so I'm so excited to have Dream involved as well."

In addition to Dream and True, Jenner is grandmother to Khloe's newborn son, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's three children — Reign, Penelope and Mason, Kim Kardashian's four children — Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North and Kylie Jenner's two children — a 7-month-old son and daughter Stormi.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this month, the matriarch proudly reported that she got "most of my shopping done" for Christmas already.

The subject came up when Corden asked Kris, whom he called "the Queen of Christmas," what the family's plans were this year now that the holiday is about 100 days away.

"Kylie and I talk about this daily, and I think I've got most of my shopping done," she said.

Corden was in disbelief, but daughter Kylie confirmed. "She definitely does," she assured the host.

"It's September!" Corden noted, to which Kris pointed out, "I have 12 grandkids!"

The Children's Place 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection is available in over 30 styles, including pet and doll-sized styles, for purchase on their website and in The Children's Place stores nationwide.