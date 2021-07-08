"Thank you for all of the love that you give to all of us! I am so proud of you every single day," Kris Jenner writes of her granddaughter Penelope

Kris Jenner Says Granddaughter Penelope Is the 'Brightest Light' as She Celebrates Her 9th Birthday

It's a special day for Penelope Scotland!

The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick turned 9 on Thursday and the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Penelope and the love she brings to them all. Kourtney and Scott are also parents to sons Reign Aston, 6, and Mason Dash, 11.

Grandma Kris Jenner, 65, paid tribute to her "little cutie pie granddaughter" with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises, the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece and make every single day I am with you very special!" Jenner wrote while sharing a gallery of sweet photos featuring Penelope.

Penelope Disick birthday Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

"Thank you for all of the love that you give to all of us! I am so proud of you every single day.. you are so beautiful inside and out and I love you so so much XOXO Lovey," she concluded the post.

Mom Kourtney replied to the tribute, "My baby girl 🥺🥰"

Aunt Khloé Kardashian also wished Penelope a happy birthday on social media.

Alongside a selfie of the pair on Instagram, the mom of one wrote, "🦋 just like that…. She's NINE 🦋 ," to which Kourtney commented, "🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️"

Last month, Penelope's cousin North West celebrated her 8th birthday with a number of heartfelt social media tributes.

"My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!" wrote mom Kim Kardashian, 40, while sharing a gallery of pictures featuring her daughter. "You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I've never met anyone like you!"

"I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!" the SKIMS founder added.