Kris Jenner Thinks Daughters Kourtney, Kendall or Kylie Will Deliver Her Next Grandchild

Will Kris Jenner be hearing the pitter-patter of more baby feet soon?

On Thursday, the Kardashian-Jenner momager, 64, dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she opened up about life with her six children and their respective 10 little ones.

“My next grandchild will come from … ” host Ellen DeGeneres asked her guest during a game of “Keeping Up with the Blank.”

“Kourtney,” Kris replied quickly, before pausing to amend her answer: “Or maybe Kylie. What do you think? I think Kourtney … maybe Kendall!”

DeGeneres, 62, then inquired about the status of Kylie’s relationship with Travis Scott, whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with, asking if they were “back together” after their split last fall.

“I don’t know if they’re back together — they’re just great co-parenters,” Kris said.

Image zoom From L to R: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment

Image zoom Kris Jenner Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

With hesitation, Kris revealed that her favorite grandchild (for that day only!) was currently 3-year-old Dream Renée, the daughter of her son, Rob Kardashian — because she’d seen Dream just before she went on the show.

As for her “so cute” granddaughter Stormi, Kris discussed her role in the viral “Rise and Shine” moment made famous by Stormi’s mama Kylie, 22, during a wake-up song at her Kylie Cosmetics office nursery.

“It was really amazing, the attention that we got from that. So by the end of the day, I was like, ‘Let’s print up some T-shirts, you know? Why not? It’s so easy,’ ” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said. “We thought about it as a sub-brand of Kylie, because just [became] so overwhelmed with all the attention from that song. So we thought, ‘Hey, that works.’ “

“I’m really proud of her. She works hard and she really seems to know what her generation wants,” Kris praised her youngest child. “It’s a whole different world with social media and selling things direct-to-consumer on the internet. … She’s such a great example, too, to other young women who can go out there and make this great living and really go for it, and don’t take no answer and just listen to your gut and your instinct and work hard.”

Image zoom Kris Jenner (L) and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The momager also revealed that Kourtney, 40, is “filming again” after previously reaching a “breaking point” at the end of KUWTK‘s 17th season, as drama among all the sisters continued to escalate.

In the latest sneak peek from season 18, which premieres March 26, the tension seems to come to a head with a shocking physical altercation between Kourtney and Kim, 39.

“I think [Kourtney] just needed a little bit of a break,” the mother of six explained to DeGeneres. “You know how we all hit a tipping point? And she hit a wall and she was frustrated.”

“And she felt underappreciated, and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries,” Kris added. “So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she’s seen the light.”