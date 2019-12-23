Kris Jenner Tearfully Surprises Granddaughter Stormi with 'Best Christmas Gift of All Time'

Stormi has a new playhouse to call her very own, thanks to ‘Lovey’ Kris Jenner!

The proud grandmother, 64, makes an appearance in daughter Kylie Jenner‘s newest vlog post, where the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shows off her elaborate Christmas decorations alongside her 22-month-old daughter.

“My mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time and I filmed it,” Kylie, 22, says in the video before playing footage from earlier in the day.

“Why are you crying?” she asks Kris, to which the latter replies that the moment is “[making] me emotional.”

“It’s for Stormi,” says the Kardashian-Jenner momager as Kylie pans the camera to show Stormi’s luxe new digs, set up in the backyard.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/ Youtube

Image zoom Kris Jenner Kylie Jenner/ Youtube

RELATED: Every Piece of Over-the-Top Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Decor Through the Years

Kylie then ventures into the backyard to check out the sweet gift, telling the camera, “I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age.”

Upon reaching the cute house (which features multiple entryways, a working doorbell, a faux fireplace, a mailbox, a wall air-conditioning unit and even a balcony), Kylie points out the “Welcome Friends” text above the front door and admits, “This makes me wanna cry!”

The mother and daughter enter the mini abode together, taking in the pint-sized kitchen area, picnic table, ironing board, bed and more — much of which was Kylie’s when she was a child.

“This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,” Kris tells Kylie through tears, before they embrace. “I love you so much. I want you to have the same memories with your daughter.”

Image zoom Stormi Webster (L) and Kris Jenner Kylie Jenner/ Youtube

RELATED VIDEO: The Cost to Deck the Halls like a Kardashian-Jenner

And Stormi reacts the way any parent and grandparent would likely hope for: all smiles as she takes in her new surroundings and exclaims, “Wow!” before entering.

After checking out the fireplace, the toddler walks up to the kitchen area and says, “Cooking!” before exploring the vanity and, with the help of her mom, climbing the ladder up to a cozy little loft.

“Go see, go see!” Kylie encourages her daughter.

“I’m scared!” Stormi adorably says — but she eventually climbs up with her mama right behind her, telling Kris (who’s behind the camera), “Thank you, Lovey!”

“You’re welcome, sweetheart. That makes me so happy. My little Stormi,” says Kris.

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/YouTube

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Gives a Tour of the Playhouse Scott Disick Had Built for Their Three Kids

Kris recently opened up to PEOPLE about how much she cherishes spending the holidays with her 10 grandchildren. (Aside from Stormi, she’s also grandma to Psalm, 7 months, True, 20 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Dream Renée, 3, Saint, 4, Reign Aston, 5, North, 6½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 10.)

And the reality star, who is currently working with Botox Cosmetic, has plenty of holiday traditions for her big family even aside from their annual Christmas Eve party and traditional yuletide card.

“We start decorating after Halloween,” she revealed. “We all have our input and we talk about it and make notes. It’s going to be something really special. And Christmas morning we’re usually at Kourtney [Kardashian]‘s house, so she’s in charge of all the stockings.”

As for the grandchildren, “My favorite thing is planning what their gifts are going to be,” Kris shared. “It’s a really great situation. We have so many little ones, it’s like a built-in preschool!”