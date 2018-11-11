'Special Blessing' Dream Kardashian Turns 2 as Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian Share Sweet Tributes

Dream Kardashian is another year older!

Although Dream turned two on Saturday, while her family was still reeling from being forced to evacuate from their homes due to the fires in California, the Kardashian-Jenner clan still took time to celebrate Rob Kardashian’s baby girl.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!!” Kris Jenner, 63, enthusiastically wrote on Instagram alongside a precious photo of her granddaughter blowing bubbles in a sweet blue dress.

“You have brought such joy into our lives and I love you so dearly… what a special blessing you are my precious girl.. I LOVE YOU 🎀🎀🎀💞💕💝💖💗💓💘,” the momager, 68, added. “May you always have bubbles!!”

In another post featuring several sweet photos of Dream, Jenner wrote, “Happy birthday to our sweet angel Dream! It brings me so much joy to watch you grow into the most beautiful, sweet, kind-hearted and loving little girl. We love you so much!! #HappyBirthdayDream #DreamyDream 🎀💕.”

Dream’s aunt Kim Kardashian West, 38, also wished the tiny tot a happy day — and sent the birthday girl tidings from her cousin Saint, 2½.

“My baby Dream, Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way since this pic lol!” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote alongside an image of Dream crying in her arms.

“I love our snuggles,” she wrote, adding that “Saint loves you so much & so do I!!!!”

My baby Dream, Happy Birthday! We’ve come a long way since this pic lol! I love our snuggles. Saint loves you so much & so do I!!!! pic.twitter.com/pxAiU8RGFy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 10, 2018

Although Rob, who does not often post on social media, has yet to share a public birthday tribute of his own, Dream’s mother Blac Chyna, 30, tugged on the heartstrings with her sweet post.

“To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you,” she wrote alongside a collage of adorable shots that showed Dream breaking into a big smile. “I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflows on your hands and the courage to pursue your ‘Dreams.’ ”

“As your mother I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way,” she continued. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart babygirl!!!!! Love Mommy❤️.”

In the days leading up to Dream’s birthday, Khloé Kardashian, 34, told concerned fans that after she and her daughter had left their home due to the California wildfires, they went to stay with Rob and his baby girl.

Before her big day, Dream had been staying busy with her Kardashian cousins.

In October, the little girl gathered with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 9 months, and Kardashian West’s two younger children — daughter Chicago, 9 months, and Saint — for a “cousin cupcake party” in honor of Khloé‘s daughter True‘s half-birthday.

“Keeping Up With The Kousins,” Khloé labeled the sweet picture.