Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Pose in Matching Pajamas (with True!) in Exclusive Photos
Kris Jenner, her mother MJ Shannon, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True teamed up with The Children's Place for their Holiday Family Pajama Collection
The holidays are a family affair for the Kardashian clan!
With Christmas quickly approaching, Kris Jenner, her mother MJ Shannon, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True are getting a head start on their holiday outfits by partnering with The Children's Place and Afterpay on The Children's Place 2021 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection.
"One of our favorite family holiday traditions is dressing up in matching pajamas," Jenner tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's the fun of waking up on Christmas morning. The Children's Place has such a huge selection and we were excited to get to choose our favorite ones."
Jenner, 65, says her granddaughter True, 3, "loved" wearing their matching pajamas for the photo shoot and had a blast with the "holiday set with the Christmas tree and presents."
For the photos, Jenner opted for the Winter Bear Collection, Kardashian and her little one went classic with the Thermal Buffalo Plaid Collection, and Shannon looked ready for the holidays in the We Are Family Collection.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: How Kylie Jenner and Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Surprised Kris Jenner with Pregnancy News
As for their holiday plans, Jenner says her family "always choose[s] someone's home to celebrate Christmas morning and we bring all the gifts to that home."
"Christmas is such an important holiday for us to be all together," she adds. "We hope to have our holiday party back this year – last year's was a smaller version so we'll have to see as we get closer."
Jenner's favorite part of Christmas with her growing family? "I love seeing their faces when they wake up Christmas morning. That never gets old!"
The Children's Place Holiday Family Pajama Collection includes over 30 family styles that range in size from newborn to XXL adult, as well as styles for pets and dolls.
The pajamas range in price from $19.95 to $49.95 and are available exclusively on The Children's Place website and in stores nationwide and in Canada.
- Mass. Couple Who Met During UberPool Ride Get Married 4 Years Later: 'It Was Meant to Be'
- Temecula Road's Maddie Salute Is Engaged to Pro Motocross Racer Cameron McAdoo: 'When You Know, You Know'
- Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Pose in Matching Pajamas (with True!) in Exclusive Photos
- The Jonas Brothers Launch 'Tasty' New Popcorn That Joe Says 'Should Be on Everyone's Shelf'