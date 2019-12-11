Kris Jenner Talks Holiday Traditions with Her 10 Grandchildren: 'It's Like a Built-in Preschool'

She has six children, 10 grandchildren and an exceedingly full schedule, but Kris Jenner doesn’t let seasonal mania get her down.

“I get so excited for the holidays,” the Keeping up with the Kardashians matriarch, 64, tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue. “I’m so excited about life in general, my girls and my son and watching the grandkids grow. That’s really fun.”

Jenner is grandmother to Psalm, 7 months, True, 19 months, Stormi, 22 months, Chicago, 22 months, Dream Renée, 3, Saint, 4, Reign Aston, 5 on Saturday, North, 6, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 10 on Saturday.

And the Kardashian-Jenner momager, who is currently working with Botox Cosmetic, has plenty of holiday traditions for her big family even aside from their annual Christmas Eve party and traditional yuletide card.

“We start decorating after Halloween,” Jenner reveals. “We all have our input and we talk about it and make notes. It’s going to be something really special. And Christmas morning we’re usually at Kourtney [Kardashian]‘s house, so she’s in charge of all the stockings.”

Jenner admits that not everyone in her family is the easiest to shop for, though.

“The tough ones are the guys,” she tells PEOPLE. “Back in the day I used to get my dad and my grandfather such traditional gifts. Everyone gets a golf shirt! But that doesn’t work with these guys. Usually I get Kanye [West] and Scott [Disick] something in the jewelry category.”

As for the grandchildren, “My favorite thing is planning what their gifts are going to be,” Jenner shares. “It’s a really great situation. We have so many little ones, it’s like a built-in preschool!”

Image zoom Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card 2017 Eli Russell Linnetz

But despite how many of them there are, Jenner says she gets to spend plenty of time with the kids.

“We all live in the same neighborhood,” says the star, adding that she sees all 10 grandchildren at least once a week. “I went to Kim’s house because she was doing a little class for her kids and had an anaconda snake in her backyard.”

“I considered that a win because I saw North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and then I got Penelope and Reign as a bonus!” Jenner quips.

