Kris Jenner Reflects on Having the 'Greatest Pregnancies' with All 6 Kids: 'I Got Very Lucky'

Kris Jenner is mom to daughters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie as well as son Rob

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 03:22 PM
Kris Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala
Kris Jenner. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Kris Jenner is looking back on her "great" experience with pregnancy.

The 67-year-old momager appeared on the podcast Club Random with Bill Maher this week where she reflected on her various times being pregnant with her six kids, daughters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie as well as son Rob.

"I loved [it]," Kris said of being pregnant. "Best part of my whole life. You've got to really love it to do it six times. I mean that's a lot of years being spent pregnant."

"I have a couple of my daughters who didn't have the greatest pregnancies, but I was very blessed," she continued. "I had the greatest pregnancies, and I had great deliveries. And I had them all naturally, so I didn't have C-section and all the other complications that can go along with it. I got very lucky."

The mom of six recently celebrated her 67th birthday alongside her kids and grandkids.

Kim's daughter North dressed for her grandmother's birthday in style, specifically Kris' style. As part of the Kardashian-Jenner crew's dinner to honor the family matriarch, North, 9, joined her mother Kim 42, in dressing up as Kris.

In a clip posted to her joint TikTok with Kim, North showed off her look, featuring an all-black suit ensemble, black gloves, black boots, and a black Birkin bag.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7162357188961324331?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162357188961324331&lang=en. Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> attends Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, THE FOUR SEASONS OF TIFFANY at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; Nicholas Hunt/Getty for Tiffany & Co.

North posed with her mom, who also went as Kris for the festivity, which was apparently a "dress-up-as-your-best-Kris" event, according to the SKIMS mogul. Several other members of the family attended the Kris free-for-all, including Kylie, who wore a black sparkly dress as an ode to one of her mom's iconic '90s looks.

Khloé opted for a floral pantsuit and white fur coat, similar to the one Kris wears in one of her many great memes. Kourtney also showed up, with a pastel pink tracksuit and big hoop earrings to pay homage to her mother. Her look was a nod to Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, where Kris played Regina George's mom with a video camera in hand.

As for Kim's look, she went with a fan-favorite dazzling green dress and bow tie, which has made its rounds in a recent TikTok meme — and a phrase that a few family members tossed around at the evening — "you just got Krissed." The phrase (used almost like a "Rick Roll") is usually paired with a clip of Kris in the green fit, as she dances to "Lady Marmalade" in a family music video.

