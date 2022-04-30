Kris Jenner Entertains Her 'Babies' True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream, and Psalm

Kris Jenner hangs out with five of her grandchildren from her own kids Khloe, Kylie, Kim, and Rob

Kris Jenner is keeping up with her grandbabies.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared sweet pictures of a fun night in with her own mom and five of Jenner's grandchildren: True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream, and Psalm.

In the photos, all five grandkids are lined up on a bench as they watch Jenner entertain them. True, Stormi, and Chicago (all 4 years old) are wearing matching space buns while Chicago and Dream, 5, match in pink dresses. While the girls laugh and enjoy grandma Jenner's act, Psalm, 2, appears to be focused on eating his ice cream.

"Babies," Kim simply wrote in the Instagram caption.

Though the Kardashian family regularly posts about their kids, it's rare to see a picture with five of the next generation together.

Friday's family moment comes after a week in court for Kim and Kris, as well as Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

Rob's ex-fiancé (and Dream's mom) Blac Chyna sued Kim, Kris, Khloe, and Kylie in 2017 for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at the E! network.

The Rob & Chyna star claimed the family's influence over E! probably resulted in her show's cancelation, despite reports of it being renewed for a second season. Because of this, her legal team has argued that Chyna has likely missed out on millions of earned dollars from related appearances and social media posts.