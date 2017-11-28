Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I think Saint is going to be a little confused," Kris Jenner predicts about her grandson's reaction to his baby sister on the way

Kris Jenner Opens Up About Family Holiday Traditions — and That Mysterious Kids' Pajamas Photo

Kris Jenner is coming clean about that cryptic pajama photo.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dropped by Steve on Tuesday, dishing about some of her most cherished holiday traditions and Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter on the way, but continuing to stay mum on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancies.

“They have the most amazing, beautiful, organic cotton pajamas,” she added. “I went on their website and they were all sold out, so I called the company and said, ‘Come on, don’t you guys have a few left?’ And that’s what they sent!”

Kris — already a grandmother to Dream, 1, Saint, 2 next month, Reign, 3 next month, North, 4, Penelope, 5, and Mason, 8 next month — tells Harvey that her second-youngest grandchild is likely not going to quite grasp the concept of his soon-to-arrive baby sister.

“I think Saint is going to be a little confused,” she explains, adding of the tot’s big sister, “And I think North is really excited, so it’s really sweet.”

The KarJenner family

Kris admits to Harvey that she starts Christmas shopping in July — and that one special tradition surrounding the holiday has been ongoing for 40 years.

“We’ve had the same Christmas Eve party literally since I was 22 years old. It just gets a little bigger and a little crazier every year, as you can imagine,” she says.