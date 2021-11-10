Kris Jenner Honors 'Precious' Granddaughter on Her 5th Birthday: 'You Are Truly a Dream Girl'

"You bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives," Kris Jenner said in her tribute to birthday girl Dream

Dream Renée is 5!

On Wednesday, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna celebrated her birthday, with grandma Kris Jenner sharing a sweet gallery of photos on Instagram in honor of the special day. In her tribute, Jenner, 66, called Dream her "precious beautiful granddaughter."

"You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!" she wrote. "You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!!"

"You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins," added Jenner. "I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!! Xoxo 😍❤️🥰🎂🥳 Lovey."

Rob, 34, split from Chyna, 33, in 2017 and has since had a rocky co-parenting relationship amid her lawsuit against the family. A source told PEOPLE in March that he was "doing well," though, and continuing to spend time with his loved ones.

"He comes along for all the family vacations, but still prefers to stay out of the spotlight," the source said at the time. "He is working on his health and seems happy."

Although Rob has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, his sister Khloé Kardashian said during part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion earlier this year that her younger brother is doing well.

Host Andy Cohen noted that Rob was more present during the last few seasons, and Khloé explained that he simply needed time to work on himself before returning to the show.

"I think he just needed a break," she explained. "I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."

"And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality," Khloé continued. "And I think he's just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes."