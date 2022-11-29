See Kris Jenner's Epic 'Elf on a Shelf' Dolls of Her and Her 12 Grandkids amid Holiday Prep

Kris Jenner is "Lovey" to twelve grandchildren with ages ranging from 4 months to 12 years old

Published on November 29, 2022
Kris Jenner Displays 'Elf on a Shelf' Versions of Her and Her 12 Grandkids as She Preps for Christmas
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty, Kris Jenner/instagram

Kris Jenner is sharing yet another priceless piece of Christmas decor.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas and momager, 67, shared a video on her Instagram Story Monday of a large group of "Elf on a Shelf" figures situated on a staircase in her home. A closer look shows that the elves represent each of her grandchildren, with a "Lovey" elf in the middle of the group of twelve.

As the video pans, viewers can see four elves for Kim Kardashian's four children — Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9 — on one side of Kris' elf. On the other side, there are elves for Khloé Kardashian's two children — True, 4, and 4-month-old "baby boy Thompson."

The row of elves in front of them features a shuffle of Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's children, as well as Rob Kardashian's daughter, 5-year-old Dream.

From left to right sits Reign, Stormi, Dream, Penelope, Mason, and "baby boy Webster."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a> Displays 'Elf on a Shelf' Versions of Her and Her 12 Grandkids as She Preps for Christmas
Kris Jenner/instagram

Kris isn't the only one gunning for that coveted Christmas title, as seen on her daughter Kylie's Instagram Story on Sunday.

The beauty mogul, 25, showed off her towering Christmas tree on a social media post set to Michael Bublé's holiday hit, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," as assistant Maguire Amundsen simply declared the mom-of-two the "Queen of Christmas."

"I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories I have," Kylie explained to fans about her festive decorations in a 2019 YouTube vlog, going on to admit her favorites were pretty affordable: "I got most of my stuff from Target," she added.

Kylie also noted that she placed some of the tree ornaments used by her mom used when she was a young girl.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> Christmas Tree
Kylie Jenner Instagram

"I used to love sitting by the tree — they're all different — and just looking at all of them," Kylie recalled of gazing at the ornaments. "So I wanted the same thing for Stormi, so I got all of these ornaments for her because I think they're so traditional and cute."

Kim and North have also been getting into the holiday spirit. In a recent post to their joint TikTok account, the SKIMS founder, 42, lip-synched to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" along with the 9-year-old.

In the short clip, Kim also laughed as her daughter sang the second verse of the song, which ponders whether one should avoid mistletoe and if "it's true love that he thinks of."

The video ended with Kim giving her frequent TikTok collaborator a sweet side hug.

