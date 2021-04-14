Kris Jenner Reveals Personal Divorce Advice for Daughter Kim Kardashian: 'The Kids Come First'

Kris Jenner recalls putting her kids to bed and then going "to my room [to] cry myself to sleep" during her divorce from Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner is offering divorce advice to daughter Kim Kardashian as it pertains to children.

During a conversation WSJ Magazine's The One (presented with Mytheresa), Jenner, 65, opens up about Kim's split from Kanye West after she filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Jenner says to always put the kids' best interests first.

"I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," says Jenner, who shared four kids with her late first husband Robert Kardashian (daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and son Rob) and two children with ex Caitlyn Jenner (daughters Kendall and Kylie).

"If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting," she continues. "I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids."

Jenner adds that things can "get really silly" in divorce, but it's important to prioritize the kids instead of focusing on "unnecessary" factors.

Kim, 40, shares four children with West, 43: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

According to a legal response filed by the rapper's attorney last week and obtained by PEOPLE, West has requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids. West also asked for the court's right to award spousal support for either person to be terminated, the filing said.

West and Kardashian began dating in 2012 and tied the knot on May 24, 2014. In the document, West's counsel lists irreconcilable differences as the couple's reason for divorce, though a date of separation is not given.

Jenner doesn't only dish out advice to her daughter; the reality star told WSJ. Magazine in an interview last month that she often reaches out to Kim when she's in a crisis.

"Kim would be my girl," Kris answered when asked who the one person she calls in a crisis is. "She's always all of our go-to whenever anything happens because she's so calm and she's the one who really thinks things through. Kim is your girl."

Kim showed her appreciation for her mom in the cover story as well, but she admitted that the line sometimes gets blurred between mom and "momager."