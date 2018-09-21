Kris Jenner Delivered Kylie's Daughter Stormi During 'Calm' Labor: 'I Pulled Her Out'

Kris Jenner: momager and midwife!

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris sits down with daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to tell them all about Kylie Jenner‘s experience welcoming her first child, daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

“How did she do for her labor?” asks Kourtney, 39.

“She did really, really well,” gushes Kris, 62. “She just kept saying: ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’ “

Kris says her youngest daughter was “such a trooper.”

“She really was. She was so calm. It was really exciting,” she says, adding: “I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”

Though PEOPLE first confirmed the news of Kylie and Scott’s baby on the way in September 2017, the makeup mogul didn’t publicly address it until after she gave birth.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Kylie wrote to fans on Instagram a few days later. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she said. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, Kris said she’s in awe of how Kylie juggles motherhood with her booming cosmetics business.

“That child never stops,” she said. “She got right back in the saddle. And I love that about her. She’s really so impressive. And she’s such a good mom. She’s so dedicated to her baby.”

And Kris, who became a first-time mom to Kourtney at age 22, said she sees glimpses of herself in her youngest child.

“I do see myself in Kylie,” she said. “She hasn’t stopped! And she does remind me of me in that way. I’m so proud of her. I just beam when I watch her.”