Kris Jenner Calls Rob Kardashian the 'Most Amazing Daddy' as Kim Praises Kanye on Father's Day

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock (2210126a) Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner Rob Kardashian makes his first solo appearance at Kardashian Khaos, Las Vegas, America - 16 Mar 2013

Kris Jenner is showering all the fathers in her family with some love on Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!!" she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies."

"To my son, Rob… you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you'll ever know," Kris, 66, said. "You were born to be a daddy. I love you!"

Kris Jenner Calls Rob Kardashian the ‘Most Amazing Daddy’ in Father’s Day Post. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_ThieLMno/?hl=en Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

"Happy Father's Day and I hope everyone has a beautiful day surrounded by so much love," she concluded.

Kris shares Rob, 35, with her ex-husband Robert. She also shares Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with her other former partner, Caitlyn, 72.

Kris' first daughter Kourtney Kardashian shares three kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her former partner Disick, 39.

After trying the knot with Barker, 46, last month, Kourtney, 43, is now a stepmom to Barker's children —Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16— whom he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler.

The momager's second daughter Kim Kardashian shares four children — North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6 — with her former husband, West, 45.

Tristan, 31, is a father to True, 4, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kris' youngest daughter Kylie, 24, shares daughter Stormi, 4, with her partner Travis Scott. The pair also have a son together.

The holiday comes just days after The Kardashians finale hit Hulu, showing Khloé, 37, learning that then-boyfriend Tristan had cheated on her once again. She addressed the complex subject on Twitter Thursday after the episode's release.

"This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we'll [sic] always stick together and love one another deeply," Khloé wrote, adding a heart emoji.

In a second message, she continued, "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."

https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kris Jenner Calls Rob Kardashian the 'Most Amazing Daddy' as Kim Praises Kanye on Father’s Day Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian meanwhile paid tribute to her ex Kanye West. "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye," she posted on Instagram. In another Instagram Story she acknowledged her late father Robert Kardashian.