Kris Jenner Plays Coy When Asked About Kim Kardashian's Baby on the Way: 'Always a Full House'

Kris Jenner‘s lips are sealed when it comes to her 10th grandchild on the way.

Three days after news broke that her daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, via surrogate, the KarJenner matriarch spoke to Extra about what’s to come for her family in the new year.

“It looks like [your family] is expanding, Kim and Kanye having another baby,” Extra‘s Mark Wright probed Jenner, 63, at the Art of Elysium Gala in Los Angeles.

“Well … it’s always a full house!” the grandmother-to-be replied coyly with a laugh.

PEOPLE learned Wednesday that Kardashain West, 38, and West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate, who will join the couple’s three children Chicago, 1 on Jan. 15, Saint, 3, and North, 5½.

And though they turned to surrogacy once again after using a gestational carrier for Chicago following the reality star’s previous battle with placenta accreta in her two pregnancies, a source told PEOPLE Thursday that “it didn’t work out” for the spouses to use the same surrogate, even though “they hoped to” initially.

“They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring,” said the insider, calling the pregnancy “smooth” thus far and noting, “Just like the last time, Kim is very involved with the carrier.”

“Kim goes to doctor’s visits with the carrier and makes sure that she has everything she needs,” the source continued. “She is a local woman with a family. Kim’s OB/GYN is overseeing her pregnancy.”

Two days after PEOPLE confirmed their baby news, the 41-year-old rapper and Kardashian West were photographed passionately kissing on the balcony of their new condo in Miami Beach.

The fourth-time mom-to-be also shared a photo of herself straddling West, both smiling wide. “Happy New Year,” she captioned the post.