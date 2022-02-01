Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Celebrate Stormi's 4th Birthday: 'So Blessed to Have You'

Happy birthday, Stormi!

On Tuesday, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian posted loving tributes in honor of Stormi Webster — the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott — for her fourth birthday. Kris, 66, shared a sweet throwback snap hugging her granddaughter Stormi as she gave her a big kiss on the cheek.

"Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives! Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into!" Kris captioned the Instagram photo.

"You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives," she wrote. "You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always."

"I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo 💕💕💕" Kris added.

Kardashian also celebrated her niece's birthday with a sweet post, featuring an adorable shot of baby Stormi with her cousin True.

"The happiest of birthdays to the sweetest, smartest, coolest little angel Storm-A-Loo 🤍 goodness True and I love you so so much Storm. We are so blessed to have you," Kardashian captioned the post, to which Kylie replied with white heart emojis.

Stormi is one of Kris' 10 grandchildren. She is also grandma to Psalm, 2, True, 3, Chicago, 4, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12.

Last month, the Kardashian/Jenner family celebrated with a joint birthday party for Stormi and cousin Chicago West, the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who turned 4 on Jan. 15.

Inside Chicago and Stormi’s Joint Birthday Party Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kylie's backyard festivities featured gigantic, pink balloon displays, a massive ball pit, expertly crafted cakes and other sweets, as well as a face painting station for the Barbie and LOL Dolls-themed event.

For the fun-filled day, Stormi wore an all-purple ensemble while Chicago sported a complimenting all-pink outfit.