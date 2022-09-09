Kris Jenner Says She's Already Finished 'Most' of Her Christmas Shopping: 'I Have 12 Grandkids!'

Kris Jenner knows how to handle holidays with a big family.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the matriarch proudly reported that she got "most of my shopping done" for Christmas already.

The subject came up when Corden asked Kris, whom he called "the Queen of Christmas," what the family's plans were this year now that the holiday is about 100 days away.

"Kylie and I talk about this daily, and I think I've got most of my shopping done," she said.

Corden was in disbelief, but Kylie confirmed. "She definitely does," she assured the host.

"It's September!" Corden noted, to which Kris pointed out, "I have 12 grandkids!"

Corden follows up, asking, "You've already got the grandkids presents? Do you not worry that you're making these plans too early?"

Kris explained that her grandkids are split with six grandsons and six granddaughters and that they're often into the same things, with the boys favoring "video games" and the girls liking "LOL dolls."

Kylie then reached out and touched her mom's knee, updating her on 4-year-old daughter Stormi's current preferences. "Well, Stormi, she's moving back into mermaids now."

"You see! This is the problem, Kris," Corden joked, to which Kris said she made a "big mistake."

Elsewhere in their appearance, Kylie shared an update on her infant son's name. "We haven't officially legally changed the name," Kylie said when asked about her 7-month-old's moniker. "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting."

Kylie, who shares her two children with rapper Travis Scott, 31, then admitted that there is a name, but "we're just not ready to share yet."

Corden said he understands not being ready to share the name publicly but that they should "zone in on one" — to which Kylie insisted, "We have."

"Is it still an animal?" asked the father of three, and Kylie said, "No."

"There's a huge exclusive!" Corden noted.