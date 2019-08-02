American Idol's Kris Allen Welcomes Son Marlo James Francis: 'My New Little Man'

Kris Allen has something to sing about: a new baby!

The American Idol season 8 winner, 34, and his wife Katy welcomed their third child, son Marlo James Francis Allen, on Wednesday, July 31, the proud parents shared on Instagram Thursday evening.

“Welcome to the world my new little man Marlo James Francis Allen!” Allen captioned a snoozing snapshot of the newest family addition. “Yesterday really was such a great day. I could not be more proud of my wife. She is the definition of a superhero.”

Katy wrote alongside her own photo gallery that Marlo arrived at 10 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, measuring 21 inches in length and weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz.

Image zoom Kris Allen/Instagram; Inset: Rob Kim/Getty

“James is after Kris’ great grandfather, and Francis is the middle name of my grandfather, father and brother,” Katy explained of her newborn’s moniker inspiration, adding that the family is “so in love” with baby Marlo.

“Marlo has only been in the world for a day but I couldn’t imagine loving him any more than I do right now,” Allen continued in his post. “But I know that will only grow.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Marlo James Francis Allen Katy Allen/Instagram

Image zoom Rosie and Marlo Allen Katy Allen/Instagram

RELATED: Why Kris Allen Named His Daughter Rosie: “We Had 30 Boy Names” Because I “Definitely Wasn’t Expecting” a Girl

Katy went into detail in her Instagram caption about the sweet way Marlo’s first name came to be — all thanks to his big brother Oliver Neil, who celebrated his sixth birthday just one day before Marlo’s birth.

“I asked him what he thought we should name the baby if we had one, and he thought for just a moment and said ‘Marlo!’ I was surprised because it would have been more like him to say something like Optimus Prime.🤪 (This is the same kid who named his fish Airplane during his flight obsessed phase.),” she recalled.

Oliver insisted that he “made [the name] up” during their initial conversation in spring 2018 — and impressed his parents this past December when he remembered his suggestion, after they told him he’d be a big brother again.

“He was really excited, and the very next thing out of his mouth was ‘are we still going to name the baby Marlo?’ ” Katy wrote. “Kris and I couldn’t believe he remembered! We just kind of looked at each other and decided right then that yes, we would! 😍”

Image zoom Katy Allen and son Marlo Katy Allen/Instagram

Image zoom Kris Allen with his kids (from L to R) Oliver, Marlo and Rosie Katy Allen/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Allen Reveals How He Is Already Protective of His Baby Girl Rose Elizabeth

The "Live Like We're Dying" singer announced the news of his third child on the way in May, with a photo of Katy sporting a baby bump alongside Oliver and the couple’s daughter Rose “Rosie” Elizabeth, 3.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my baby mama. I could not have asked for a better mom to my kids,” Allen captioned the image. “She is selfless, hardworking, always thinking about the next things for them, a teacher, a role model, a badass, and more than anything completely in love with them.”

“Can’t wait to have another with you sweetheart,” added the proud husband and dad. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. #happymothersday“

Katy shared the same snapshot, writing, “One of my greatest joys in life is being Oliver and Rosie’s mom! They keep our lives busy and crazy, and it’s about to get crazier with our third on the way, but I wouldn’t change a thing.”