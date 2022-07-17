Inside Penelope Disick's 10th Birthday Party, with Biodegradable Balloons and Vegan Grilled Cheeses

"A dreamy 10th birthday for dream daughter," the Poosh founder wrote in a post featuring her daughter Penelope's birthday festivities

Kourtney Kardashian Takes Fans Inside Penelope Disick’s Fabulous Birthday Party: From the 'Decor' to 'Cakes'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgDP0m3vahZ

Kourtney Kardashian went above and beyond for her daughter's birthday!

When Penelope Disick turned 10 last weekend, the Poosh founder went the extra mile to make sure her daughter's birthday celebration was one to remember.

"A dreamy 10th birthday for dream daughter," she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "I love letting my kids lead the way when it comes to celebrating their birthdays."

"She told me all of her ideas and I helped her bring them to life," Kardashian, 43, shared. "For all of the pictures and details go to @poosh 💞🌈🫶🏼✨🍿"

The Kardashian star also gave a "Special shout-out to @chefkla for all of the yummy food (and the extra special vegan and gluten-free section for me yum😋)"

In one clip from the post, the mother and daughter duo appeared to have fun taking a water slide into a pool. Another snap featured heart-shaped vegan grilled cheese sandwiches with marinara sauce — all on a matching pink plate.

The post also included a picture of Penelope with her birthday cake decorated with a smiley face and rainbow sprinkles.

Penelope's 10th birthday was also featured on Poosh's website, providing fans with more details about the party, from the decor to the food.

"The birthday girl wanted the theme to be aesthetic pastel pink, and after gathering inspiration she and Kourt set out to bring the vision to life in their backyard," the website said.

Among the decorations Penelope chose were the sustainable, biodegradable balloons in the shape of pink hearts. The party was adorned with lots of pink roses and heart-shaped floaties from Funboy.

To bring more fun to the festivities, a slime station was set up to allow the birthday girl and her friends to create their own slime.

In the evening, the birthday crew enjoyed an outdoor movie screening of Minions: The Rise of Guru while lounging in the heart-shaped floaties filled with blankets and pillows.

Penelope and her adorable guests, including cousin North West and Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson were also decked out in matching outfits.

As for the food at the bash, Chef K served caesar salad, broccoli and noodles, and cheesy sticks in addition to the vegan grilled cheeses. The chef also made a heart-shaped cookie cake for the birthday girl.

Earlier this week, while sharing a sweet birthday tribute to Penelope, Kardashian said, "I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady."