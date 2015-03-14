"First day that I have seen this number in a while," she writes

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off the results of her post-baby workout efforts. But don’t expect one of the family’s signature belfies.

Instead, she took to Instagram with a shot of her scale, which displayed her current weight: 120 lbs.

“First day that I have seen this number in a while,” she wrote.

Kardashian, 35, has been sharing her post-pregnancy weight loss efforts with her followers since welcoming her third child with Scott Disick, son Reign, in December.

“Starting my Monday with a little waist training before I go to the gym!” she wrote just two weeks ago, snapping a selfie with her and her sisters’ go-to corset.

She’s not the only one in her family who’s been open about her body on Instagram. In January, sister Kim Kardashian West reminisced about a time when she was “15 to 20 pounds thinner,” and earlier this month, 17-year-old Kylie Jenner posted a “throwback to when I was 15 pounds skinnier.”

