"No French kissing, baby," Travis Barker told Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, after her kids asked the now newlyweds to stop

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids React to PDA with Travis Barker: 'Can You Guys Not Kiss in French'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have earned a reputation for their tongue-tied public displays of affection — and her kids, it seems, are hilariously over it.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the Poosh founder shared a smooch with her Blink-182 beau, much to the objections of her daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7.

"Mom! No kissing," Penelope told her mom, as Kardashian embraced Barker at his home while her kids played ping-pong.

"Just one," Kardashian, 43, said, to which Penelope responded with a simple "no."

"Sorry," Barker, 46, said before leaving the room.

Later — during a dinner with Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23 — Kardashian and Barker once again kissed, Reign complaining this time.

"I'm gonna die, eww guys," he said. "Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss?"

"No French kissing, baby," Barker said to Kardashian.

Barker and Kardashian got legally married on May 15, in a Santa Barbara ceremony in front of a few close friends and family members. Previously, the pair had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas back on April 4.

The couple had been friends for years, but were only dating for less than a year when Barker got down on one knee. His proposal was captured for The Kardashians, as was Penelope's tearful reaction to it.

"Penelope took it hard," Kardashian explained on the episode, after Penelope cried and hung up the phone on Kardashian when she told her daughter the good news. "I think it's a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she doesn't know what it means."

Kardashian shares Penelope, Reign, and 12-year-old son Mason with ex Scott Disick.

And despite her kids' distaste of their PDAs, Kardashian gushed on Thursday's The Kardashians about how she and Barker have blended their families.

"I love the idea of a blended family, I think that, you know, the more kids, the merrier and it's like more people to love," Kardashian shared in a confessional. "I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."