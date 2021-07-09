Kourtney Kardashian posted the sweet moment between her boyfriend Travis Barker and daughter Penelope as part of the 9-year-old’s birthday tribute

Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Travis Barker Teaches Penelope the Drums on Her Own Mini Set

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Scotland is getting drum lessons from none other than Travis Barker!

Kourtney, 42, shared a photo and clips of her boyfriend, 45, teaching her daughter how to play the percussion instrument as part of her birthday tribute to the now-9-year-old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Penelope posed for a photo while seated in front of a blush pink children's drum kit that was monogrammed with her name on the front of the instrument. The kit was situated on a matching pink fur rug.

In a second slide shared by Kourtney, the Blink-182 drummer sipped coffee and tapped on the cymbals while Penelope rocked out on the drums.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Penelope Disick and Travis Barker | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

A third video showed the 9-year-old confidently doing a combo the Blink-182 drummer taught her. After she was done, she looked up at the musician who told her, "That's good."

Kourtney's beau also seemed impressed by the challenge Penelope took on with the combo. "Yeah, it's hard to get between these two," he said, pointing to different parts of the drum.

"My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post. "I can not believe that you are 9 🥺🥺🥰🎈."

She added, "My life is sooooo much better because of you."

"Penelope you're a rock star 🥁 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉," Barker commented.

The mom-of-three's post comes hours after the drummer shared a special video to his Instagram Story of Penelope jamming out on a red, white and black drum set with help from Kourtney. The Poosh founder reposted the clip to her Instagram Story, adding a heart emoji.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope playing the drums | Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.