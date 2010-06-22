Kourtney Kardashian's Blog: Breastfeeding My Baby

Our newest celebrity blogger, Kourtney Kardashian, has told us all about traveling with her son Mason, 6 months, and now opens up about breastfeeding him — where, when, how and for how long.

Mason is now six months old and has only been fed breast milk up until this week! I just started incorporating solid foods into his diet. We began with a mixture of rice cereal, oatmeal cereal and mixed grain cereal with some breast milk added. When I introduced it to him, he seemed confused — but ready and excited for it!

I still want to continue breastfeeding for maybe another six months or as long as Mason still wants it. I’ve heard that some babies just get over it and stop nursing. But personally, I’m still loving it. I love the bonding time, love that it’s natural and what your body is made to do, love the benefits for his body and mine. I find it to be such an amazing womanly thing.

When reading the comments from last week’s blog post, I came across this one: “Nice article! I just wondered why you bring a bottle of fresh breast milk? I avoid nursing in public (NIP) whenever possible, but when I do, I wear a nursing cover and try my best to cover myself. It is so much easier than bringing a bottle and pumping.”

The answer is, I actually do nurse on takeoff and landing while traveling. But I bring the bottle for emergencies and for the milk in the nose trick. I’ve nursed Mason while shopping in the shoe section at Neiman Marcus, in dressing rooms, in my car, wherever I need to.

I know that for me, I need to try to cover myself while breastfeeding so that no one snaps a picture. If this wasn’t the case, I probably wouldn’t mind as much because my son is my biggest concern. My attitude is, if someone sees a little somethin’ somethin’, don’t look if you don’t like it.

My sister, Kim, was just at a restaurant where a woman was breastfeeding her toddler and had both breasts exposed. Kim Tweeted about it and got some very nasty responses from people. She also said that the woman was changing the baby at the table with food everywhere.

People always have something to say about how long is too long or not long enough to breastfeed. I think this is such a personal decision that it can only be made between each baby and his or her mommy.

As for me, I take my cues from Mason and together we’ll take it from there!