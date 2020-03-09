Kourtney Kardashian Says She'll Never Apologize for Kissing Her Kids on the Lips

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t ashamed of the way she shows affection toward her children.

The Poosh founder and mother of three, 40, recently posed in a spread for Pose Inc. and opened up in an accompanying interview about business, wellness, parenting and everything in between.

At one point, the interviewer asked Kardashian what she would never apologize for in her life — to which she replied, “Kissing my kids on the lips.” (The star shares sons Reign Aston, 5, and Mason Dash, 10, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 7½, with ex Scott Disick.)

Earlier in the chat, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality emphasized that she keeps critical remarks in general from getting to her, saying, “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it … but I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad.”

However, “The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice,” Kardashian said. “No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian and her child Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Kardashian isn’t alone in her non-apologetic stance on locking lips with her children. Celebs like Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union and more have spoken out about their distaste for arguments to the contrary.

“I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work,” Union, 47, previously told those who warned her of the dangers of kissing a newborn on the mouth after she shared a photo of herself smooching daughter Kaavia James, now 16 months. “I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her.”

Tom Brady was under fire in 2018 after a documentary called Tom vs. Time aired, when the New England Patriots quarterback received a slew of negative feedback after he was shown kissing his son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, then 10, on the lips.

A source told PEOPLE at the time of the controversy that Brady, 42, and wife Gisele Bündchen “are just loving, super affectionate people,” adding, “It’s so sad that the kiss is ‘a thing’ because they are such good parents.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has zero qualms about how she chooses to parent her children with Disick, 36, and even shared in January 2018 that she embraced co-sleeping with her kids.

“Getting the kids to sleep through the night in my home was different for each individual child,” she began in a post on her former blog. “When I had Mason, co-sleeping just kind of happened naturally. It’s what worked for all of us to get the most sleep, so I quickly embraced it.”

“But it was also really important to me to research the benefits and some of the criticisms when it came to this method,” added Kardashian. “I also used certain things like the DockATot, which gave me more peace of mind.”

While Mason and Penelope took to the practice, her youngest child was a totally different story. “Reign was the only one who has always slept in his own bed,” Kardashian wrote. “We didn’t use any sleep-training methods for him. By 2½, he started sleeping through the whole night without waking up.”