Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Welcome Son Reign Aston

The reality star and Scott Disick welcomed their third child on Sunday, PEOPLE confirms.

Image zoom

INF

Update: Scott and Kourtney have chosen the name Reign Aston Disick for their newborn. “Madly in love,” the reality star posted on Instagram Sunday, along with a photo of her son’s hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Originally posted Dec. 14: Kourtney Kardashian just gave her son a pretty great birthday gift: a little brother!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Scott Disick welcomed their third child, a boy, on Sunday, Dec. 14, PEOPLE confirms — the same day their son Mason Dash turned 5.

The new baby also joins big sister Penelope Scotland, 2.

Kardashian, 35, revealed she was having a boy on last week’s episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons on E!

“It’s going to be perfect for our family,” she said.

As for Mason, he still got a special birthday celebration. His famous family, including aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, threw him an early Nightmare Before Christmas-themed bash in November.

This embed is invalid