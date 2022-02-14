Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of adorable photos of her son Reign, 7, looking handsome as ever in his tuxedo for a Valentine's Day dance

Kourtney Kardashian's 'Valentine's Dance' Date Son Reign, 7, Is Too Cute in His Tuxedo: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian has the most adorable date to her Valentine's Day dance!

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, shared a series of sweet photos with her 7-year-old son Reign Aston as they prepared to head off to a Valentine's Day-themed dance.

The star posted a boomerang of herself bending down to kiss her tuxedo-clad date on the cheek, as well as pictures of Reign walking down the street in his handsome outfit.

The Poosh founder dressed to the theme in a black top printed with red guitars, which she complemented with red pants that zipped open into bell bottoms. She finished the look with a pair of chunky red platform heels and a matching leather Chanel clutch.

"Valentine's dance," Kardashian captioned her post.

Kardashian also shares son Mason Dash, 12, and daughter Penelope Scott, 9, with ex Scott Disick, whom she dated on-and-off from 2005 to 2015.

Ahead of the love-filled holiday, Kardashian showed off the early gift from fiancé Travis Barker, who surprised her on Saturday. "I walked into this," she posted on her Instagram Story.

She showed off the life-size statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in her home, which were surrounded by a huge arrangement of red roses and candles, plus even more flowers dangling from the ceiling.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October when the Blink-182 drummer, 46, popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. PEOPLE previously confirmed their high-profile relationship in January 2020.