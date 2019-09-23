Kourtney Kardashian Doubles Down Against Corporal Punishment After Fight with Corey Gamble

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images; Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a stand against the use of corporal punishment when disciplining children.

While Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired, the mother of three shared her perspective on Twitter about the fight that ensued between herself, Scott Disick and mother Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble about physically disciplining her and Disick’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope.

The drama started after the reality star mentioned she and Disick were having behavioral problems with Penelope. Things escalated when Gamble suggested spanking Penelope.

She and Disick were both very much against the idea, and Kardashian explained that she believed physical discipline is never the answer.

“In my opinion beating children is not the way to ‘get your kids in check’. When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them,” the Poosh entrepreneur wrote on Twitter in response to a fan who told her she needed to take Penelope’s behavioral issues more seriously.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian & Corey Gamble ‘Never Going to Agree’ on Discipling Kids After Spanking Fight

And in my opinion beating children is not the way to “get your kids in check”. When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them. #KUWTK https://t.co/sPTc1ljpMU — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019

During the episode, Kardashian revealed that Penelope had scratched their nanny on the face and can often be “out of control.” Gamble told the mother that “If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a–,” and defended his opinion of physical punishment when she and Disick became upset by his comments.

Some fans agreed with Gamble, writing to Kardashian on Twitter that “kids don’t usually listen to words they listen to actions.”

“So you think physical harm is the only action? That’s sad,” Kardashian responded to the fan. “Of course there are many consequences which we dealt with, I am very proud of my kids and being a parent isn’t always easy, but we do have consequences that don’t involve physical harm.”

“They’re children and she was clearly hurting inside so hurting her physically is not going to make anything better,” the reality star added. “How do we not know better by now?!”

RELATED: Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Disciplining Her Kids with Scott Disick

So you think physical harm is the only action? That’s sad. Of course there are many consequences which we dealt with, I am very proud of my kids and being a parent isn’t always easy, but we do have consequences that don’t involve physical harm. #KUWTK https://t.co/s9PDSTHhdm — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019

They’re children and she was clearly hurting inside so hurting her physically is not going to make anything better. How do we not know better by now?! #KUWTK https://t.co/Xw8jL5d3e1 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) September 23, 2019

Kardashian — who also shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, with Disick — said she was “shocked by some people’s responses,” and agreed with a fan who shared, “there IS evidence that proves physical violence does more harm than good when it comes to a child’s mental health. Don’t know why people continue to support it.”

Another fan showed her support for Kardashian and Disick by sharing her own experience with corporal punishment.

“I was hit as a kid it only made me rebel and be more disrespectful!! Doesn’t always work,” the fan wrote, which Kardashian later shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian on Kylie Jenner’s Billionaire Status: ‘When Is It Enough?’

When Gamble first suggested he would physically discipline Penelope, Disick became very protective and yelled, “don’t ever talk about a child like that!” Kardashian later met up with Gamble at Jenner’s house to talk about what happened, and Gamble reassured her that he does not want “to discipline her kids.”

“I understand how Kourtney and Scott feel but I can say what I want to say because that’s my opinion,” he said during a confessional. “I just hope everyone can move on.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!