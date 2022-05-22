Kourtney Kardashian Poses with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama for Sweet Pre-Wedding Pic

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker's daughter, served as a bridesmaid at her dad's wedding to Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian Wears White with Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama in First Photo from Wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet moment with Travis Barker's daughter Alabama on Sunday.

Moments before the Poosh founder's Italian wedding the Blink-182 drummer, Kardashian posed for a picture with his 16-year-old daughter — the two making duck lips for the camera.

Alabama posted the photo to her Instagram Story. The captionless shot provided a glimpse at the Kardashians' white Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress, the first that was seen of it on social media. Alabama, who served as a bridesmaid and has previously called Kardashian her step-mom, wore a colorful dress with a red flower in her blonde hair.

Later on her Story, the teen shared a photo and video of Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, at the altar.

Kardashian wore an exquisite, floor-length veil over her short white dress, the lace garment featuring an image of the Virgin Mary stitched into it. Barker rocked a traditional black tuxedo.

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The pair exchanged vows at L'Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, before heading to Castello Brown for their reception.

Ahead of the big event, PEOPLE revealed that Italian operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli will be performing at the wedding.

Prior to the big day, the newlyweds and their guests participated in an array of weekend-long festivities. Beginning Friday, everyone gathered for dinner at Ristorante Puny.

"You can feel all the love," an insider told PEOPLE of Friday's dinner. "Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis. It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"

Credit: Alabama Barker/Instagram

PEOPLE broke the news of Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021. At the time, a source said the pair had "been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."

On their one-year anniversary that October, Barker proposed to Kardashian in Montecito, California. They later participated in a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4, but that ceremony was not legally binding.

Kardashian and Barker got legally married at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. Both Barker's father, Randy, and Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, were present for the occasion.