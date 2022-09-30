Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker 'Took a Break' from IVF to 'Try Things Naturally'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared an update on where she and husband Travis Barker stand in the process of growing their family.

In a scene from the second episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble meet up with the then-engaged couple for dinner.

"What is happening with the scrambled egg?" Jenner asked her daughter.

"We don't know," she replied. "We haven't got an answer yet.

In a confessional, Kardashian explained where the couple was in their fertility process. "After 8 months of our IVF [in-vitro fertilization] journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally," she revealed.

"The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they've seen," Kardashian said.

"Everyone involved, including our natural doctors, felt we should give it one more shot with an IVF retrieval," she later continued. "And so we did one final egg retrieval and we are just waiting on the genetic testing results, but it has made it to an embryo."

In the scene, Kardashian explained to Jenner and Gamble that "everything's all good and better than it's ever been. We're just waiting on the testing."

Earlier this month, Kourtney clapped back at social media users asking whether she's pregnant after she shared a series of photos wearing lingerie.

The 43-year-old shared images of herself on Instagram from a recent photoshoot, dressed in a brown bandeau top and underwear.

In one of the photos, she stands in front of a mirror while placing her hand on her stomach, leading one user to comment, "Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant."

The reality star denied the rumors, writing in a reply, "Nope, but you're missing a woman's body."