Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and their kids got together for the "Pass the Phone" challenge, as shown on Barker's daughter Alabama's TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Star in TikTok Family Challenge with Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's kids are spending some quality time together.

In a video posted to Barker's 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella's TikTok feed on Thursday night, the Blink-182 musician was joined by girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her two children — Reign Aston, 6, and Penelope Scotland, 8½ — for the viral "Pass the Phone" challenge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also along for the game, which seemed to take place during a joint ski vacation, Alabama, her 17-year-old brother Landon Asher and Atiana De La Hoya, the 22-year-old daughter of Barker's ex, Shanna Moakler, who is Alabama and Landon's mom.

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign, 6, Drops the F-Bomb in Video with Mom, Sister Penelope and Travis Barker's Kids Image zoom From L to R: Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Travis Barker | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Alabama Barker/TikTok; ABC via Getty

"I'm passing the phone to somebody who can't get acrylics," Alabama said before Penelope came onscreen and said, "I'm passing the phone to somebody that doesn't let me do anything" — namely, her mom!

Next, Kardashian, 41, said, "I'm passing the phone to my boyfriend," before handing the device over to Barker, 45.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Image zoom Travis Barker (L); Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: GETTY IMAGES (2)

Viewers learn funny facts about the rest of the participants, like that Landon (who's wearing a tampon in one of his nostrils) "can't get off a ski lift," Barker "wiped out while snowboarding and can't walk" and Atiana is on her "second hair-dye fail."

"I'm passing the phone to somebody who talks 24/7," Kardashian said near the end, panning the camera to son Reign, who demanded, "Pause it!" before letting out a guttural yell.

"I ... um ... oh f---, oh s---!" the young boy exclaimed in frustration, unable to think of an answer.

"Okay, we're done," Kardashian (who's also mom to son Mason Dash, 11, and shares all three of her kids with ex Scott Disick) told Reign with a smile as he danced, yelling, "Atiana! Dork, dork, dork, dork!"

RELATED VIDEO: Shanna Moakler Has No "Ill Will" Towards Ex Travis Barker's New Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

The drummer raved about his relationship with Kardashian last month on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that it's much easier dating a fellow parent.

"I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," Barker said. "It just comes natural — it's like a maturity thing."