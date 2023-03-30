Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pay Tribute to Stepdaughter Atiana on 24th Birthday: 'Love You'

Atiana De La Hoya was surrounded by love on her special day.

Both stepfather Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker took to Instagram to celebrate De La Hoya on her 24th birthday Wednesday. De La Hoya is the daughter of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian Barker, 43, shared a set of photos of Atiana in recent years on her Instagram Stories, writing, "birthday girl! I pray that all of your birthday dreams come true."

"May you feel special and loved and celebrated on your day! You are such a light and I am sooooo happy to have you in my life! I love you!"

The Kardashians star shared video of three different small birthday cakes: one that was plain, one that reads, "Happy birthday Atiana!" and a heart-shaped one that reads "Happy birthday tater!"

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, also shared photos with Atiana, including a beach selfie together where he wrote, "I love this picture of us. Happy birthday @atiaandelahoya I love you."

Kardashian Barker has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10½ — while Barker is also dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19.

Alabama also penned a birthday tribute to her big sister on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday, you beautiful bitch!"

"You are the most antisocial, fun loving, caring, beautiful people I've ever met, and the best sister I could have asked for."

She continued, "You are uniquely you and I love you for that, thank you for teaching me and guiding me through my crazy teenage years. Love you more [than] ever."