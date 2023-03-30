Celebrity Parents Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pay Tribute to Stepdaughter Atiana on 24th Birthday: 'Love You' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated an important member of their blended family, oldest child Atiana De La Hoya By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 02:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Travis Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. Photo: Instagram Atiana De La Hoya was surrounded by love on her special day. Both stepfather Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker took to Instagram to celebrate De La Hoya on her 24th birthday Wednesday. De La Hoya is the daughter of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Kardashian Barker, 43, shared a set of photos of Atiana in recent years on her Instagram Stories, writing, "birthday girl! I pray that all of your birthday dreams come true." "May you feel special and loved and celebrated on your day! You are such a light and I am sooooo happy to have you in my life! I love you!" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Atiana De La Hoya. Atiana De La Hoya. L: Caption Atiana De La Hoya. PHOTO: Instagram R: Caption Atiana De La Hoya. PHOTO: Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Daughters Are the Sweetest Bridesmaids at Italy Wedding The Kardashians star shared video of three different small birthday cakes: one that was plain, one that reads, "Happy birthday Atiana!" and a heart-shaped one that reads "Happy birthday tater!" The Blink-182 drummer, 47, also shared photos with Atiana, including a beach selfie together where he wrote, "I love this picture of us. Happy birthday @atiaandelahoya I love you." Kardashian Barker has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10½ — while Barker is also dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19. Atiana De La Hoya. Instagram Alabama also penned a birthday tribute to her big sister on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday, you beautiful bitch!" "You are the most antisocial, fun loving, caring, beautiful people I've ever met, and the best sister I could have asked for." She continued, "You are uniquely you and I love you for that, thank you for teaching me and guiding me through my crazy teenage years. Love you more [than] ever."