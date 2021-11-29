Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Sweet TikTok with Her Daughter Penelope, 9

Kourtney Kardashian is back on TikTok with her daughter Penelope, and this time, she's got a special guest.

On Saturday, the mother-daughter duo posted a new video on their shared TikTok account and were joined by Kardashian's fiancé Travis Barker. In the video, the three spun around in circles while dancing to Fazlija's song "Helicopter."

At the end of the clip, the Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a sweet hug as Penelope continued spinning.

Kardashian and Penelope's account, called @pandkourt, has multiple videos showing off Penelope's lavish lifestyle — including videos of her taking off on a private jet, doing her skincare routine and packing for vacation. Other videos see her making hot chocolate and going to Target.

"Account managed by an adult. Can we get to 2 mil please. Thank you guys so much," the bio of the account reads.

Along with TikTok videos with Penelope, Kardashian has been highlighting some of her time with all her kids on social media lately.

After sharing a series of photos earlier this month from her family's vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Kardashian received a comment from one Instagram user who said that the mom of three was "finally" with her kids.

"Oh wow you're with your kids finally????" the user wrote.

Kardashian, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, promptly replied to the comment, "I'm with my kids every day thank God, social media isn't always real life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️"

In the carousel of photos simply captioned, "At sunset," Kardashian can be seen perched on top of a horse with Penelope and Reign on horses next to her. The family trip was in honor of Barker's 46th birthday.

Kardashian and Barker announced their engagement on Oct. 17 after dating for nearly a year. Barker proposed at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California, in a romantic setting complete with dozens of red roses and white candles.

"Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret," a family source told PEOPLE shortly after the engagement. "The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."