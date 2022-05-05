Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker opened up about their IVF journey on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, streaming on Hulu now

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Making It to IVF Egg Retrieval on Third Try: 'A Lot of Hope'

This article contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are staying optimistic about adding to their family.

The engaged couple opened up about their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, revealing that they would be going into an egg retrieval for the first time since beginning the process.

"We are super excited because it's the first time we have made it to an egg retrieval in six months of doing fertility treatments," Kardashian, 43, said in a confessional, praising her doctor, Dr. Wood.

She was then seen telling Barker, 46, "I feel like it's a blessing that we're here and even able to be doing this 'cause the last two times we tried we weren't able to get to this phase."

"I do love being a mom," Kardashian added in a confessional. "I think having that experience with Travis would just be incredible. I know he's a really, really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him."

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty

kourtney kardashian, travis barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Dr. Wood is then shown giving the couple some positive news at their appointment: Kardashian has a "good"-sized 19 mm ovarian follicle, meaning they are able to move forward with the retrieval.

"We have many good babies from one good follicle, so hopefully it'll be high quality and [yield] a normal embryo," he told the Poosh founder.

"Even though there's only one follicle that Dr. Wood is really seeing that's standing out, the fact that we even have [that] gives me a lot of hope," Kardashian said.

Her Blink-182 rocker fiancé agreed: "It's the most exciting thing ever. I'm so happy. Family is everything to us. To be able to make something together would be just incredible."

"So after they retrieve the egg today, hopefully, then they make an embryo, which takes six days, and then they test the embryo, and then they [transfer] the embryo [into the uterus] and then, hopefully, it [implants and] becomes a pregnancy," Kardashian said in a confessional. "All we need is one good egg, and now it's just in God's hands."

Kardashian and Barker have been open about their IVF journey, which they are on to add to their blended family that already includes five children. (Kardashian has three kids — sons Reign Aston, 7, and Mason Dash, 12, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 9½ — while Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and son Landon Asher, 18.)

Before elaborating in a confessional about the process on The Kardashians last month, Kardashian told mom Kris Jenner that it was going "awful" and added, "Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience."

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple, who got engaged last year, "decided to try and get pregnant after they had dated for a few months" and started the IVF process "last summer."

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it's been," said the insider. "It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby."