Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Disneyland Trip with Travis Barker and Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian offered more glimpses of her family Disneyland day with her boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding time at the happiest place on Earth!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, shared a gallery of new snapshots from her recent family Disneyland trip with her boyfriend Travis Barker and his kids. In several photos, Kourtney and her daughter Penelope Scotland enjoy the amusement park together, including in one photo where the mom of three gives her 8½-year-old a piggyback ride.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In another photo, the Poosh founder rides a carousel with Penelope, and with Barker, 45, holding hands while wearing masks on the attraction.

Kardashian captioned the post simply, "@disneyland day," as Barker commented, "Love you." The reality star replied to him, "forever ❤️."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Disneyland Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Disneyland Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Disneyland Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Last week, Barker shared photos from the Disneyland outing, showing his 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 17 year-old son Landon Asher and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella — all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — visiting the California theme park.

In January, a source confirmed Barker and Kardashian's relationship to PEOPLE, and the couple made things Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Disneyland Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at Disneyland Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Since then, their romance has continued to heat up. From Barker tattooing Kardashian's first name on his chest to the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic getaway in Utah, they haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.

Earlier this month, Barker got a tattoo of the phrase "I love you" written in Kardashian's handwriting.